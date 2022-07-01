New England Research & Management Inc. Has $505,000 Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

NYSE:WSM opened at $110.95 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.