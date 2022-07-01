Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN stock opened at $153.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.10 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $141.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

