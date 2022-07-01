Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.59%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

