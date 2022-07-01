Sigma Planning Corp Trims Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $125.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

