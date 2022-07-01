New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,025 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,025 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 721,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,440,000 after acquiring an additional 62,886 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of F5 by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 240,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 180,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,182,000 after acquiring an additional 31,516 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of F5 by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of F5 by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,307 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $28,123.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,384.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,050 shares of company stock valued at $905,416. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.77.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $153.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.38. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $147.47 and a one year high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.18.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

