Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,806 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

