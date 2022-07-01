Well Done LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,123,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,773,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,643 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,614,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,215,000 after purchasing an additional 161,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,933 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

