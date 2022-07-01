2,817 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 90,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.21. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

