Bank of New Hampshire Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CF Industries by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Consumer Edge cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

