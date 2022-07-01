Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 378 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2,520.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,505,000 after buying an additional 142,747 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,200,000 after acquiring an additional 144,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,419,000 after acquiring an additional 344,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,171,000 after acquiring an additional 363,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.67.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $833,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

