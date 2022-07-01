Boltwood Capital Management Has $1.49 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.59.

META opened at $161.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.76 and a 200 day moving average of $233.34. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.