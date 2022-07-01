Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 3.4% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,452,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,027,000 after purchasing an additional 240,369 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,947 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several analysts have commented on META shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.59.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,277.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $161.25 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.76 and a 200-day moving average of $233.34. The company has a market cap of $436.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.