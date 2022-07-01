Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 249 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $35,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,579,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $200.71 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.92. The company has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

