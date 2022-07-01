Selective Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55.8% in the first quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 147,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 133,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $379.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $400.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

