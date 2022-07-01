Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $417,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $31.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

