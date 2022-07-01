Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $379.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

