Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.46.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU opened at $55.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average is $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 558.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,395,000 after buying an additional 5,748,883 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,751,000 after buying an additional 2,431,300 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.