Raymond James Trims Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price to $72.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.46.

Micron Technology stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

