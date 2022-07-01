Jackson Square Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $584,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Qorvo from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $94.32 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.91 and a 52-week high of $201.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

