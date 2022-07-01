Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $416,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 7.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $41.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.48, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

