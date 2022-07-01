Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

INTC stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

