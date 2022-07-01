Bank of New Hampshire Invests $245,000 in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $61,990,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $42,191,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1,349.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 580,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,044,000 after acquiring an additional 540,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,690,000 after acquiring an additional 209,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 629,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,830,000 after acquiring an additional 201,318 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.93.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

