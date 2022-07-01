Marcum Wealth LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $149.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day moving average of $169.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

