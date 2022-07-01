Marcum Wealth LLC Has $585,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in General Motors by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,872 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $127,020,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

