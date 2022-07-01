Independent Wealth Network Inc. Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE opened at $366.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $172.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

