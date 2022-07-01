Xponance Inc. Purchases 446 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $547,860,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,946,000 after purchasing an additional 400,113 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Dollar General by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,187,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,009,000 after purchasing an additional 340,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,823. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DG stock opened at $245.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

