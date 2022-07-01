Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 753 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,099,000 after buying an additional 1,857,794 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 662.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,873,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,075,000 after buying an additional 1,627,319 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,975,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,172,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,433,000 after buying an additional 830,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,740,000.

MBB opened at $97.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.82. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

