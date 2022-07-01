Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $107.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

