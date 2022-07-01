UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,511 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

Shares of UNH opened at $513.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $492.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.36. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

