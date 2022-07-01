Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

NYSE:MCK opened at $326.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.53. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $186.61 and a 52 week high of $339.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,802 shares of company stock worth $28,300,233. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

