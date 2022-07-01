Bank of New Hampshire Acquires New Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $35.66 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

