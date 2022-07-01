Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $76.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.10. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.29.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

