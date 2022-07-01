Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Investors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the first quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 288,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,167,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $429.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $433.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

