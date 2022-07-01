iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $137.46 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.