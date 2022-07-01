Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 500 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average of $92.83. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

