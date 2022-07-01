Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,102 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,618,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,019,000 after buying an additional 972,274 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after buying an additional 890,874 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,327,000 after buying an additional 543,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,074,000 after buying an additional 271,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

