Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 154 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Shares of SRE opened at $150.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.88. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

Sempra Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.