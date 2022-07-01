Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $543.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $540.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

