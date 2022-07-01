Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 14,665 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 39.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 22.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 378,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NLY opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

