Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,300 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $354,042,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in American Electric Power by 1,477.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,919,000 after acquiring an additional 999,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,805,000 after acquiring an additional 863,190 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Electric Power by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after acquiring an additional 811,843 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $76,013.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,885.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,995 shares of company stock worth $2,412,657. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $95.94 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average is $94.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

