Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Shares of FISV opened at $88.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day moving average is $99.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.