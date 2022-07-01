Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

