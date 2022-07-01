Bank of New Hampshire Has $474,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

NYSE KMB opened at $135.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.