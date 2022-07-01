GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

VCR opened at $227.46 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.95.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.