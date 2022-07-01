GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO opened at $196.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.