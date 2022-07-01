GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 203.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,142.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP opened at $101.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.01 and a 200 day moving average of $104.40. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $107.15.

