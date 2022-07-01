GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $379.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

