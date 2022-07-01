GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 179 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $153.65 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.10 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $141.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.88.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.58.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

