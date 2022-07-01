Well Done LLC Acquires Shares of 1,256 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock opened at $197.03 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.