Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,064 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 161.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE ICE opened at $94.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average is $119.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Argus cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.